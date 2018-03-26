Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 329,609 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,609 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd worth $46,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 1,602.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the third quarter worth about $139,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) opened at $45.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70,720.00 and a PE ratio of -6.20. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

