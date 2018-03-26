Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 15,709 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,709 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of Emcor Group worth $46,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,720,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,863,000 after acquiring an additional 364,172 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,102,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after buying an additional 182,340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 169,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 233,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Emcor Group Inc (EME) opened at $75.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $59.76 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $4,400.18, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. Emcor Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

