TechFinancials (LON:TECH) Earns corporate Rating from Northland Capital Partners

Northland Capital Partners reissued their corporate rating on shares of TechFinancials (LON:TECH) in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a corporate rating on shares of TechFinancials in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

TechFinancials stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 15 ($0.21). The company had a trading volume of 71,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,570. TechFinancials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 and a P/E ratio of 750.00.

About TechFinancials

TechFinancials Inc is a software developer, supplying a trading solution to online brokers through whom its software is used by traders across the world. The Company supplies software and services to brokers in the binary options market and operates its own online broker, www.OptionFair.com. Its www.OptionFair.com enables the Company to trial and evaluate products that it has under development.

