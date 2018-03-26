TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (FTI) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.21

Media coverage about TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.0071835900881 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,446. The firm has a market cap of $13,713.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share news, insider Richard G. Alabaster sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $360,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,380.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dianne B. Ralston sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $499,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,098.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $1,429,809. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

