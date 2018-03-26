Telef�nica (TEF) Receives €9.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Telef�nica (BME:TEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.67 ($11.94).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.95 ($8.58) target price on Telef�nica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on Telef�nica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($14.20) price target on Telef�nica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.40 ($10.37) price target on Telef�nica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($11.11) price target on Telef�nica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of TEF stock traded up €0.15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €8.20 ($10.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,480,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,390,000. Telef�nica has a 1 year low of €7.45 ($9.20) and a 1 year high of €10.63 ($13.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $42,580.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64.

About Telef�nica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

