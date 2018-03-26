Teleflex (TFX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teleflex earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 47.371907473074 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Teleflex (NYSE TFX) traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.13. The company had a trading volume of 268,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,995. The company has a market cap of $11,391.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $191.04 and a twelve month high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $321.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.56.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $49,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total value of $658,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,350.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,259 shares of company stock worth $3,760,536. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

