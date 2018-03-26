TenX Hits Market Cap of $122.54 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. TenX has a market capitalization of $122.54 million and $5.00 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00014852 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BigONE, Gate.io and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00715060 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012707 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00140308 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00180537 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,661,310 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, CoolCoin, Liqui, Gate.io, COSS, OKEx, Livecoin, EtherDelta, Huobi, Cryptopia, BigONE, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

