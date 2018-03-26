TenX Price Hits $1.25 (CRYPTO:PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. TenX has a market capitalization of $130.77 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00015270 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, ChaoEX and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00731365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015121 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012218 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00148311 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00185686 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,661,310 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, Livecoin, Huobi, EtherDelta, Kucoin, CoolCoin, BigONE, OKEx, COSS, Cryptopia, HitBTC, ChaoEX, IDEX, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Liqui. It is not currently possible to purchase TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

