Insider Buying: Vertex Resource Group Ltd (VTX) Insider Buys 115,619 Shares of Stock

Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX) insider Terry Allan Stephenson purchased 115,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,497.12.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX) remained flat at $C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,705. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 and a P/E ratio of -1.00. Vertex Resource Group Ltd has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$1.15.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

