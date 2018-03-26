TESARO (TSRO) vs. Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Head to Head Review

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) and TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TESARO has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and TESARO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $2.44 million 143.29 -$32.42 million ($0.65) -9.42 TESARO $223.33 million 14.00 -$496.12 million ($9.19) -6.24

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TESARO. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TESARO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of TESARO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and TESARO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 TESARO 0 9 14 0 2.61

Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 320.75%. TESARO has a consensus target price of $131.43, suggesting a potential upside of 129.38%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than TESARO.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and TESARO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -1,040.41% -75.88% -64.67% TESARO -222.15% -126.44% -67.17%

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats TESARO on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company operates through developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare life-threatening inflammatory fibrotic diseases segment. The Company’s product, anabasum is a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is designed to resolve chronic inflammation and halt fibrotic processes without causing immunosuppression. Anabasum stimulates the production of Specialized Pro-Resolving Lipid Mediators (SPMs) that act to resolve inflammation, and halt fibrosis by activating endogenous pathways. The Company is developing anabasum to treat four diseases: systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

About TESARO

TESARO, Inc. is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform. Rolapitant is a potent and long-acting neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting. Niraparib is an orally active and potent poly (adenosine diphosphate (ADP)-ribose) polymerase inhibitor. It has various ongoing clinical trials evaluating niraparib for the treatment of ovarian or breast cancers. It has initiated a Phase I, dose escalation study for its first immuno-oncology antibody, TSR-042, which targets Programmed cell death protein 1. It has commenced pre-clinical research for its antibody candidate targeting Lymphocyte-activation gene-3 andTSR-033. It has commenced a Phase I clinical trial of TSR-042.

