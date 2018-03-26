The9 (NCTY) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The9 earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.5928673460558 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 129,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,425. The9 has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

About The9

The9 Limited (The9), formerly GameNow.net Limited is a holding company, which is an online game developer and operator. The Company operates in developing and operating online games and related services segment. It develops and operates the business of Fun Box, a home entertainment set top box, which enables online video and video games on television.

