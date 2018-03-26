Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires Shares of 142,467 W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.10% of W&T Offshore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in W&T Offshore by 62.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,295,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 36,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in W&T Offshore by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.69. The stock has a market cap of $609.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.91. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WTI shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 750,000 gross acres (450,000 net acres) spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

