Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 18,363 Shares of Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 1,856.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 143.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 391.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $92,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ ACLS) opened at $25.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.92, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.76 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACLS. BidaskClub cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

