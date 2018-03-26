Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Takes Position in Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Milacron as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milacron during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milacron in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milacron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milacron in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Milacron by 207.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE MCRN) opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,398.75, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.91 million. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira G. Boots sold 33,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $633,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim M. Kratochvil sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $606,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,232 shares of company stock worth $2,088,200 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Milacron in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Milacron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Milacron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

