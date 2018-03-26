Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Sells 318,542 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (CMO)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318,542 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Capstead Mortgage worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

CMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstead Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE CMO) opened at $8.55 on Monday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.84, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.15.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-sells-318542-shares-of-capstead-mortgage-co-cmo.html.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.