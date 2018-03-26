Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Takes Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Cincinnati Bell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Bell from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Wilson bought 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,757.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,397.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,334 shares of company stock worth $110,450. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) opened at $13.35 on Monday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $565.96, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $427.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.31 million. Cincinnati Bell had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. Through its Entertainment and Communications segment, the Company provides high-speed data, video and voice solutions to consumers and businesses over fiber network and a legacy copper network.

