TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 17,824 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of AvalonBay Communities worth $79,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE AVB) opened at $158.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $21,820.47, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $152.65 and a 12 month high of $199.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $555.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.31%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb-updated.html.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.