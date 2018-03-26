TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nasdaq worth $28,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,047,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,526,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Nasdaq by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 822,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,162,000 after buying an additional 627,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 35,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.23.

In other news, insider Edward S. Knight sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,048,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,114.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 4,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $326,863.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,932 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ NDAQ) opened at $80.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13,444.69, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.36 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Nasdaq declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-decreases-position-in-nasdaq-inc-ndaq.html.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.