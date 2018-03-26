Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stake Lifted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of Global Payments worth $81,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 261,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 69.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Global Payments Inc (GPN) opened at $111.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17,700.51, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $76.47 and a 1 year high of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $626,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,237 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

