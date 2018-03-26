TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,386 Shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,386 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Fiserv worth $92,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $66.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.50 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 34,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $2,496,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 12,160 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $1,734,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,160 shares of company stock worth $8,993,842. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ FISV) opened at $70.01 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $28,929.23, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-92-87-million-holdings-in-fiserv-fisv-updated.html.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.