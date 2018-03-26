TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 861,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $29,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $1,976,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $35,125,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,768,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $25,455,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5,754.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 726,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after buying an additional 714,187 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.43 to $36.70 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.32.

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) opened at $34.17 on Monday. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86,549.05, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

