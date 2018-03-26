TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 65,035 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,035 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Omnicom Group worth $31,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

In related news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $154,760.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) opened at $70.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,162.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

