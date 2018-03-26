TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 734,755 Shares of JD.Com Inc (JD)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 693,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 734,755 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $28,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 95,685 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 316,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Vetr raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.92 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.91.

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) opened at $40.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58,197.41, a P/E ratio of -1,361.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $110,165.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 billion. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

