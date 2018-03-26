TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) CEO Purchases $106,381.76 in Stock

TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 17,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $106,381.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan H. Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,309 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $57,064.17.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 1,619 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $9,244.49.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 5,487 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $30,946.68.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,857 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $55,692.05.

On Friday, February 9th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,301 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $23,655.50.

On Monday, February 12th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 16,550 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $91,190.50.

On Thursday, December 21st, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 14,823 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $86,418.09.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 40,260 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $234,313.20.

TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,479. TICC Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.33, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43.

TICC Capital (NASDAQ:TICC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TICC Capital had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that TICC Capital Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

TICC Capital announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the investment management company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. TICC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TICC. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in TICC Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TICC Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TICC Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of TICC Capital by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TICC Capital by 239.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TICC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded TICC Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Securities lowered TICC Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

TICC Capital Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return. The Company primarily focuses on seeking current income by investing primarily in corporate debt securities. The Company’s debt investments may include syndicated loans and bilateral loans.

