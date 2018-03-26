Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tiffany & Co. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.5210444131844 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.79. 2,372,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,923.17, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, SBG Securities lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.11 per share, with a total value of $1,471,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.49 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,162,630 and have sold 135,832 shares worth $14,611,214. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/tiffany-co-tif-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.