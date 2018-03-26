Toro (TTC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Toro (NYSE:TTC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Toro earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1446961760627 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Toro (TTC) traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.17. 489,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,414.48, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. Toro has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Toro had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $548.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

In other Toro news, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $130,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $528,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,910 and sold 65,200 shares valued at $4,277,684. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/toro-ttc-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company (Toro) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.