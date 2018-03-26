Traders Buy iShares Trust (FLOT) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares Trust (BATS:FLOT) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $24.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $5.87 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Trust had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Trust traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $50.92

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This is an increase from iShares Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Trust by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

