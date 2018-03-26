Traders Buy Overstock.com (OSTK) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $15.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $3.40 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Overstock.com had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. Overstock.com traded down ($0.60) for the day and closed at $44.60

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,332.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Jonathan E. Johnson III sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $256,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods.

