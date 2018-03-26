Traders Buy SCANA (SCG) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $12.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.09 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SCANA had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. SCANA traded down ($0.26) for the day and closed at $37.00

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCG shares. ValuEngine raised SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on shares of SCANA in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo downgraded SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on SCANA in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCANA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

The stock has a market cap of $5,314.71, a PE ratio of -44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SCANA Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -295.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of SCANA by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

