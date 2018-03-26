Traders Sell 3M (MMM) on Strength on Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) on strength during trading hours on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $230.00. $138.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $281.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $142.65 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, 3M had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. 3M traded up $4.88 for the day and closed at $220.24

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Hilliard Lyons raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

In other 3M news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,757,665.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $1,916,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 173,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,821,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $128,246.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

