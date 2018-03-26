Traders Sell Alibaba Group (BABA) on Strength (BABA)

Traders sold shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on strength during trading on Monday. $703.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $796.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $93.32 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alibaba Group had the 23rd highest net out-flow for the day. Alibaba Group traded up $9.30 for the day and closed at $190.50

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alibaba Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $464,081.09, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8,940.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,979,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,724,000 after buying an additional 2,946,365 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,600,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,886,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,117.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,535,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,840,000 after buying an additional 1,514,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,469,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,737,009,000 after buying an additional 1,443,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,462,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,897,000 after buying an additional 1,174,045 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

