Traders Sell Shares of Walmart (WMT) on Strength (WMT)

Investors sold shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) on strength during trading on Monday. $107.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $224.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $117.09 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Walmart had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. Walmart traded up $2.08 for the day and closed at $87.50

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Get Walmart alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $253,046.67, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,287.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/traders-sell-shares-of-walmart-wmt-on-strength-wmt.html.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.