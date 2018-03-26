TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of TreeHouse Foods worth $26,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) opened at $37.35 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $2,109.42, a PE ratio of -7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.51.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 36,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $1,516,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,079,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sam K. Reed sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $570,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,540 shares of company stock worth $3,050,650. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products.

