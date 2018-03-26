Trimble (TRMB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.22

News coverage about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trimble earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.1274560779459 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ TRMB) traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $35.78. 1,053,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,758. Trimble has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $8,611.25, a PE ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.84 million. Trimble had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 6,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $277,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,451 shares in the company, valued at $618,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $398,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,946 shares of company stock worth $18,558,140 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

