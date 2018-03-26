Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.06 Million Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Trinseo by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Trinseo by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Trinseo by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Trinseo to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Trinseo to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trinseo from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

In related news, SVP Marilyn N. Horner sold 33,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $2,658,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,791.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $656,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,204. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) opened at $74.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,204.92, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.27. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 62.52% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders.

