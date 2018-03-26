Truckcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $387,943.00 (CRYPTO:TRK)

Truckcoin (CURRENCY:TRK) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Truckcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Truckcoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Truckcoin has a total market cap of $387,943.00 and $267.00 worth of Truckcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.60 or 0.04739260 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001308 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014750 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007141 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000161 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016170 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014197 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Truckcoin

Truckcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2014. Truckcoin’s total supply is 177,621,345 coins. Truckcoin’s official website is truckcoin.net. Truckcoin’s official Twitter account is @truckcoin_v2.

According to CryptoCompare, “Truck Coin is a Proof or Work and a Proof of Stake crypto currency with a very high PoS rate at 200% The block time is 90 seconds and the team are looking to develop an android wallet in the near future. “

Buying and Selling Truckcoin

Truckcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Truckcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truckcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truckcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

