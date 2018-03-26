Twitter (TWTR) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -0.04

News coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Twitter earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the social networking company an impact score of 43.7191042290289 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Vetr upgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Twitter to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.54.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. 25,540,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,594,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. Twitter has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $23,300.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 546,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $19,237,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,147,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,643,790.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $28,985.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,282,379 shares of company stock worth $70,559,388. 9.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

