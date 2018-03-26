Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of WellCare Health Plans worth $24,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 593.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised WellCare Health Plans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.86.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) opened at $188.41 on Monday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.83 and a 52-week high of $221.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,389.74, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/two-sigma-advisers-lp-has-24-71-million-holdings-in-wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg-updated.html.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.