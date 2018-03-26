Dynegy Inc. (DYN) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) by 360.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 903,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.63% of Dynegy worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynegy during the third quarter worth $6,880,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynegy by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 427,329 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynegy during the third quarter worth $916,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynegy during the fourth quarter worth $11,879,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dynegy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,865,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 311,931 shares in the last quarter.

In other Dynegy news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of Dynegy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $61,897,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynegy Inc. (DYN) opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,890.08, a PE ratio of 109.09 and a beta of 1.83. Dynegy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Dynegy had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. research analysts forecast that Dynegy Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DYN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynegy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

