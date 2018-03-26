Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.06 Million Holdings in POSCO (PKX)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 614.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO (NYSE PKX) opened at $74.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. POSCO has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,765.51, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKX shares. Deutsche Bank raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas.

