MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.69% of MicroStrategy worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 86.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 59.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) opened at $129.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,487.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.68. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.16 and a 12-month high of $196.35.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.91 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.43%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/two-sigma-investments-lp-purchases-14759-shares-of-microstrategy-incorporated-mstr-updated.html.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.