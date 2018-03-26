Entegris Inc (ENTG) Position Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 261.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 287,366 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of Entegris worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Entegris by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,806,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after buying an additional 980,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Entegris by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,575,000 after buying an additional 41,365 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after buying an additional 50,809 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,211,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,904,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Shares of Entegris Inc (ENTG) opened at $35.85 on Monday. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $5,059.91, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $350.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.68 million. research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $169,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $5,859,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,012 shares in the company, valued at $19,452,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,754 shares of company stock worth $11,317,780. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).

