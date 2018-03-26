Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (WU)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,579 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.13% of The Western Union worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 384.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Western Union by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 176,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 227,699 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,801,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Western Union by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8,726.67, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Western Union had a positive return on equity of 206.81% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently -60.80%.

In related news, EVP Jean Claude Farah sold 50,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $1,092,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $343,044.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,331.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS raised shares of The Western Union to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

