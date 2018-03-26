U.CASH One Day Volume Reaches $2,760.00 (UCASH)

U.CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. U.CASH has a total market capitalization of $22.22 million and approximately $2,760.00 worth of U.CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, U.CASH has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U.CASH token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00721063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012387 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00144081 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00179193 BTC.

U.CASH Token Profile

U.CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. U.CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,678,441 tokens. The Reddit community for U.CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U.CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The official website for U.CASH is u.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “U.CASH is a peer-to-peer network of retail service providers (converters) combined with online and mobile applications (apps) targeted towards financial services and inclusion. It allows any person in the world to access bank-like services without the actual need to interact with a banks. The U.CASH (UCASH) token is a universal access key which gives users access to services on the Ucash network as well as advanced functionalities. This token will be distributed using an Initial Bounty Offering (IBO) model to enable more equitable access. Initially, UCASH will be created and distributed during the IBO period using the ERC20 standard on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once the IBO is concluded, U.CASH will also create the equivalent amount of UCASH on various blockchains including Bitcoin and others. “

U.CASH Token Trading

U.CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not possible to buy U.CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U.CASH must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U.CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

