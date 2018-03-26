UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 419.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $172,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $1,642.32, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 53.70% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (A&B) is a real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. In addition to its 15 retail centers in Hawaii, the Company owned seven industrial assets, seven office properties and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii, as of December 31, 2016.

