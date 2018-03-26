UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in SpartanNash (SPTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SpartanNash worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,582,000 after purchasing an additional 102,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SpartanNash by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $20,161,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 519,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 58,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Shamber acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.91, a PE ratio of -11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $37.83.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently -50.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in SpartanNash (SPTN)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-grows-holdings-in-spartannash-sptn.html.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.