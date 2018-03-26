UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 8,163 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of H&E Equipment Services worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,052,000 after acquiring an additional 119,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,469,000 after acquiring an additional 114,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 546,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 113,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Engquist sold 43,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,817,792.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,765 shares in the company, valued at $109,999,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bradley W. Barber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,619,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,315. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America set a $45.00 price objective on H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) opened at $38.59 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,376.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.35. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $294.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

