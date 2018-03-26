UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,439 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 46,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) opened at $49.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,420.68, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.96. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

