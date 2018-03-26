UGI (NYSE:UGI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News articles about UGI (NYSE:UGI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UGI earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4688063039496 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.24. 505,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,382. UGI has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,415.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,524,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Perreault acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

