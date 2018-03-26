United Bitcoin (UBTC) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

United Bitcoin (CURRENCY:UBTC) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One United Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $16.63 or 0.00210383 BTC on popular exchanges including ACX, Quoine, Coinnest and EXX. Over the last seven days, United Bitcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. United Bitcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $479,964.00 worth of United Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get United Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00026231 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000083 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About United Bitcoin

United Bitcoin (CURRENCY:UBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. United Bitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. United Bitcoin’s official website is ub.com. United Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @United_Bitcoin.

United Bitcoin Coin Trading

United Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Quoine, OKEx, Coinnest, AEX, ACX, Qryptos, YoBit and EXX. It is not currently possible to buy United Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire United Bitcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy United Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for United Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for United Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.